Sciopero Trasporti Novembre 2014

Questa è la lista degli scioperi programmati per novembre 2014 nel settore dei trasporti (aereo, ferroviario, gomma e marittimo). L’elenco è in fase di aggiornamento quotidiano. Scioperi proclamati:
3 novembre 2014 sciopero bus Atb Bergamo dalle 12.00 alle h. 12.30
7 novembre 2014 sciopero bus Compagnia Trasporti Pubblici Ctp Napoli dalle ore 8.30 alle ore 12.30
14 novembre 2014 sciopero personale aereo Easyjet di 24 ore
14 novembre 2014 sciopero personale aereo Alitalia dalle ore 12 alle 16
14 novembre 2014 sciopero personale bus Consorzio Autolinee srl Cosenza dalle ore 8.00 alle ore 12.00
14 novembre 2014 sciopero bus Cotral Roma e Rieti dalle dalle ore 8.30 alle ore 12.30 e Roma Tpl scarl, Cotri dalle 8.30 alle 17.00 e dalle 20.00 a fine servizio
17 novembre 2014 sciopero bus Crotone Fratelli Romano SpA – Servizi interregionali di linea dalle ore 21.00 del 17/11 alle ore 01.00 del 18/11
